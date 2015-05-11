Botanic Garden, Welch-Ryce-Haider Offering Five More Free Admission Days for Seniors

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is pleased to continue a partnership with Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels to offer six five more free admission days to seniors over the age of 60 during regular garden hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wheelchair accessible paths wind around the poppies and lupine blooming in the historic meadow and down to the Home Demonstration Garden. Easy walking trails lead to the Manzanita Section and to the authentic Japanese Teahouse. A different historic postcard is created for each event and available as a free gift to seniors in the Garden Gift Shop that day.

“Since 1924, Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels have been helping families celebrate life. What better way to celebrate the beauty of life than to host a day for seniors at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden during spring wildflower season?” asks Stephen Gibson, partner at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

“The garden is a great place for people of all ages. Seniors particularly enjoy the healthy, easy walking trails, opportunities for life-long learning, and becoming a part of our tight-knit volunteer community,” according to Barbara Backlund, Visitor Services manager at the garden.

Dirt trails throughout the garden are uneven and may have roots and rocks, so be sure to wear sturdy shoes and watch your step. Wheelchairs are not provided at the garden. Parking is limited and reservations are requested for groups of 10 or more.

Please call 805.682.4726 x160 or email [email protected].

— Rebecca Mordini is the communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.