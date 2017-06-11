Both Drivers Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Collision in Goleta
Victims taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after crash on Patterson Avenue at University Drive
Two people were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Patterson Avenue in Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| June 11, 2017 | 3:11 p.m.
Two people were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Patterson Avenue in Goleta.
The crash occurred shortly after noon near the intersection of University Drive, according Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
One vehicle ended up on its roof in the parkway on the west side of Patterson.
Firefighters had to assist both drivers from the wreckage, Eliason said.
They were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
Their names and details on their conditions were not available.
The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles, Eliason said.
The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
A two-vehicle collision in Goleta on Sunday left one car upside down on its roof. Two people were injured in the wreck. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
