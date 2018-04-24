Both Santa Barbara Swim Teams Prevail at Buena

Both the Santa Barbara High swim teams took home wins at Buena on Tuesday.
Boys
Santa Barbara 118, Buena 52
Miles Gaitan won the 100 fly and 100 back. Hans Funfack won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Evan Blix (100 free), Dylan Fogg (500 free) and Miller Brichan (50 free) all won their events in the Channel League meet
Girls
SB 120 Buena 50
Erica Becerra won the 200 individual medley and the 100 fly. Lucia Venturini won the 100 and 200 free. Sofia Markiewicz (100 back), Vanessa Lytle (100 breast) and Abigail Hendrix (500 free) won events.
