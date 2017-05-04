Bottlest Restaurant and Winery Opens in Buellton

Bottlest Winery, Bar & Bistro, a full-service restaurant, bar and winery operation, opens May 4, at 35 Industrial Way, Buellton.

The hospitality space, adjacent to Terravant Wine Company’s winery facility, inhabits the outgoing Terravant Winery Restaurant (Avant), which has undergone a design and menu overhaul.

The enterprise also has a new kitchen team, management and front-of-house staff; a dedicated sommelier; and a full bar, with signature cocktail mixology program.

Bottlest anchors the south end of Industrial Way, an urban-industrial district becoming known for food and drink due to its concentration of wineries and wine-tasting rooms, craft distilleries and breweries, and gourmet restaurants and bake shops.

Bottlest features lunch, mid-day (3-5 p.m.), and dinner menus with frequently changing dishes built from seasonal, locally sourced produce, quality natural meats, and local seafood.

The wine-country bistro fare, prepared with classic French techniques, complemented by culinary processes like molecular gastronomy and sous vide, is accented by modern California flair. A separate bar menu is offered for more casual dining.

Overseeing the menus is Executive Chef Owen Hanavan, who comes to Bottlest from Santa Barbara's Barbareño, where, as head chef, he opened the restaurant.

Hanavan’s culinary résumé includes Four Seasons Resort the Biltmore Santa Barbara and the Michelin-starred COI Restaurant, in San Francisco.

“Bottlest is an exclusive opportunity for a chef in the Santa Ynez Valley. I get to create food that becomes an integral part of the ultimate wine country experience, and I get to work with a world-class Somm, to pair my food with our wines,” Hanavan said.

Joining Hanavan is Vlada Stojanov, general manager and certified sommelier. Stojanov comes from Bacara Resort Santa Barbara, where he managed the beverage program and rebuilt the on-site restaurant’s wine cellar.

Stojanov’s wine and hospitality career includes work in high-end, international resort locales such as Eastern Europe and Cancún; and stateside, in Lake Tahoe and Martha’s Vineyard.

A wine world award-winner and active participant in select competitions, Stojanov earned a finalist spot in the 2017 Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Young Sommeliers Far West Regional Competition.

He will travel to Vienna this month to compete in the European Sommelier Championship.

“Our motivation for the name Bottlest is derived from Terravant’s many-year history of sourcing ultra-premium varietals and grapes from all over world, and our desire to bottle the best of those wines," said Lew Eisaguirre, Terravant Wine Company president.

"We realized this opportunity to custom craft a unique wine country experience, by creating a restaurant that parallels the quality of Terravant’s wines and showcases the hundreds of wines produced at this state-of-the-art winery,” he said.

Exemplifying Bottlest’s custom-crafted wine country experience, is the venue’s focal point in the form of a 52-bottle wine wall, a Napa Technology WineStation system dispensing 52 ever-changing wine-tasting options.

The Bottlest wine program also entails, in part, Bottlest-branded wines.

Created by the Bottlest restaurant and wine team, and powered by Terravant Wine Company, Bottlest wines are deliberately sourced from renowned growing regions, selected to specifically represent the brand.

Stojanov said, “What appealed to me about Bottlest, was the incredible grape and wine sourcing capabilities. Here, I have access to representative styles from every major wine growing region.”

Rounding out the new Bottlest team is Barton Jones, consulting chef de cuisine. Jones' entrepreneurial and edgy restaurant and bar experience garnered in cities like Boston, New York and Denver, brings progressive culinary techniques to Bottlest’s menu.

Bottlest menu items run from starters like lamb meatballs served on a “potato chip,” to pork belly with sunchoke and apple gastrique; to mains such as Sumac Rack of Lamb, Jidori Chicken, and NY Strip.

Bottlest also revived locally favorite items such as bacon-wrapped dates with goat cheese, a steak burger, and pizzas like The California.

In the coming months, the existing Terravant Wine Club will be replaced with the Bottlest Club, which will function as a wine and dine” club membership.

For more information and reservations, visit www.BottlestBistro.com, or OpenTable, or call 686-4742.

— Anna Ferguson-Sparks for Bottlest.