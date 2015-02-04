Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:54 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Bouchon Restaurant in Santa Barbara Receives AAA Four Diamond Rating

By Sydney Gardner for bouchon Santa Barbara | February 4, 2015 | 1:31 p.m.

Bouchon Santa Barbara is thrilled to announce that it has received the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation level of excellence.

Restaurants at the Four Diamond level offer a distinctive dining experience, with creative chefs, imaginative menus, fresh top-quality ingredients and expert staff. Only 2.3 percent of the nearly 30,000 restaurants approved by AAA receive the Four Diamond rating.

“The AAA Four Diamond rating is a tribute to every bouchon team member and their efforts to consistently exceed the expectations of our guests,” said Mitchell Sjerven, proprietor of bouchon Santa Barbara. “We are delighted to be recognized by AAA and believe the honor reflects the commitment to excellence in service, cuisine and ambience that we have always considered the cornerstone of the bouchon dining experience.”

Continuing a 79-year tradition, AAA’s professionally trained inspectors use published guidelines to conduct unannounced hotel and restaurant evaluations, assigning AAA approved establishments a rating of One to Five AAA Diamonds. AAA Diamond ratings for restaurants represent a combination of the overall food, service, décor and ambiance offered by the establishment. The descriptive ratings are assigned exclusively to establishments that meet and uphold AAA’s rigorous Approval standards. This is the first AAA Four Diamond award for a Santa Barbara area restaurant since the Ballard Inn received one in 2005.

Bouchon Santa Barbara exemplifies wine country cuisine with an unadulterated  devotion to fresh, local ingredients prepared with care that honors its Santa Barbara roots.

“It’s no coincidence that we earned this recognition under Chef Greg Murphy,” Sjerven said. "Chef’s expert use of the Farmers Market, combined with a skilled management of kitchen staff combine to create very high expectations both by guests and for staff."

Restaurant manager Eric Hanson “deserves credit for his role in maintaining the award-winning wine program at bouchon,” Sjerven said, “as well as his professional attitude that makes everyone around him better.”

Bouchon Santa Barbara is located at 9 W. Victoria St. in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. For more information or to make a reservation, please contact 805.730.1160 or click here.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing bouchon Santa Barbara.

 

