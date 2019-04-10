Bounce-Back Win for Cate Puts It in First-Place Tie

Cate responded from a shutout loss with a 6-4 win against Santa Clara in a Frontier League baseball game on Wednesday at Cate.
The win puts the Rams in a first-place tie with the Saints at 5-2.
Jack Deardorff, Cal Sinclair and Tyler Tom each had two hits for Cate.
Ethan Cassulo tossed four strong innings and gave up just one hit while striking out two. After a brief appearance from Tom, Dalton Phillips finished out the game with three hitless innings of relief.
"I'm very pleased with our effort today," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "A day after we played one of our worst games of the year (a 10-0 loss), we responded with some serious energy and grit. I hope we can carry this momentum going forward."
The Rams and Saints will close out their three-game series on Friday at Santa Clara in Oxnard.