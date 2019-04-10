Baseball

Bounce-Back Win for Cate Puts It in First-Place Tie

Cate responded from a shutout loss with a 6-4 win against Santa Clara in a Frontier League baseball game on Wednesday at Cate. The win puts the Rams in a first-place tie with the Saints at 5-2. Jack Deardorff, Cal Sinclair and Tyler Tom each had two hits for Cate. Ethan Cassulo tossed four strong innings and gave up just one hit while striking out two. After a brief appearance from Tom, Dalton Phillips finished out the game with three hitless innings of relief.



"I'm very pleased with our effort today," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "A day after we played one of our worst games of the year (a 10-0 loss), we responded with some serious energy and grit. I hope we can carry this momentum going forward." The Rams and Saints will close out their three-game series on Friday at Santa Clara in Oxnard.

Related Stories Santa Barbara’s Jake Knecht, Lompoc’s Ayziah Simmons Win 4 Events at 4-Team Meet, April 10, 2019

Hamilton Finefrock Fans 13, Throws 2-Hitter for Bishop Diego’s First TVL Victory, April 10, 2019

Jenny Nichols Homers to Spark Dos Pueblos to 12-2 Softball Win at San Marcos, April 10, 2019

Support Noozhawk Today! Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce. You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future? We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email I would like give... Monthly Yearly Once $ 10 /month $ 15 /month $ 25 /month $ /month Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk ! Check Out >