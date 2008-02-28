Boxer to Speak at Women’s Political Committee Dinner

Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., will be the keynote speaker at the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee’s 20th Annual Dinner on March 18 at the Hotel Mar Monte.

It’s fitting that Boxer should have the starring role at the milestone event because she was the keynote speaker at the committee’s inaugural dinner.

Under the theme, "Feminists Making a Difference,” the 500 member-strong group will be celebrating two decades of furthering gender equality and feminist values through political and social action and education.

"On behalf of the Women’s Political Committee, I am thrilled and so grateful that Senator Boxer is going to be our keynote speaker," said Mary O’Gorman, the committe president. “She really embodies the goals and achievements of WPC, in that she has achieved access, voice and power for many years in the U.S. Senate.

"I encourage all community members to take advantage of this opportunity to hear her, and to also learn more about the important role of WPC on the South Coast."

Through its endorsements, volunteer time, media and financial support, the committee has helped elect feminist candidates at every level from school board to Congress. Among the committee’s successful endorsements are Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara; former Assemblywoman Hannah-Beth Jackson; the first women elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, Gloria Ochoa and Dianne Owens; Supervisors Salud Carbajal and Janet Wolf and former Supervisors Gail Marshall, Susan Rose and Naomi Schwartz; Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum and former Mayors Shelia Lodge and Harriet Miller; Santa Barbara City Council members Iya Falcone, Helene Schneider and Das Williams; former Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell; Goleta City Council members Roger Aceves and Jonny Wallis; and numerous school board members and other local office-holders.

This year, the committee has endorses Sen. Hillary Clinton, D-N.Y., for president; Jackson for state Senate; and Doreen Farr for 3rd District supervisor.

The March 18 dinner at the Hotel Mar Monte, 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd., will feature a reception and silent auction at 5:30 p.m., with the dinner and program beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $90 for members; $125 for the public. RSVPs are requested by March 10.

For more information, contact Mary O’Gorman at 805.636.4654 or click here to e-mail her.