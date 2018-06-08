Boxing Jumps Back Into Ring at Chumash Casino Resort

For the first time in more than three years, boxing returns to the Chumash Casino Resort when World Fighting Championships features its WFC 91 event in the Samala Showroom at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 6. Tickets for the event are $35, $55, $75 and $95.

Professional matches listed on the main card include: Rufino Serrano (15-6 of Santa Maria) vs. Joe Perez (10-3 of San Diego); Manuel Romero (Santa Maria) vs. Benji Gomez (Oxnard); Oscar Mendoza (Santa Barbara) vs. Mefi Monterroso (San Jose).

Gerardo Alvarez (Santa Maria) vs. Matt Gavers (Bakersfield); Angel Flores (Santa Ynez) vs. Jose Luis Rodriguez; and Johnny Estrada (Las Cruces, New Mexico) vs. Rudy Ochoa (Oxnard). John Leo Dato of Santa Maria is also slated to appear.

Amateur bouts will feature Santa Maria’s Evander Augustine, Henyner Diaz, Adrian Alvarado and Daniel Rubio. Amateur matches are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with professional bouts following at 7 p.m. The card is subject to change.

The last time boxing was featured at the Chumash Casino Resort was on Jan. 9, 2015, for an episode of ESPN’s “Friday Night Fights.” Shortly thereafter, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians embarked on its casino-hotel expansion project, which temporarily limited the space available in the Samala Showroom and prevented the tribe from hosting boxing events.



Since the successful completion of the expansion in July 2016, Chumash Casino Resort management has waited for the right time to reintroduce boxing back into its entertainment schedule.



“Boxing has been a popular event in our showroom since we first started to showcase it in 2004,” said Wayne Hurte, executive director of marketing at the Chumash Casino Resort.

“Once our recent expansion was complete, we were focused on finding the right partnership in order to bring boxing back to the casino,” he said.

“World Fighting Championships is a company that not only knows boxing, but it also offers mixed martial arts events, which we’re interested in looking into for our future schedule,” he said.

World Fighting Championships began in 2012 and has grown to host about 20 events a year in casinos throughout the U.S. The company has been featured on Inside MMA, ESPN, Yahoo!, USA Today, CNN, Spike TV, MMA Junkie and Fox Sports during its history.

“We’re hoping to build a lasting partnership with the Chumash Casino Resort,” said Matt McGovern, president of World Fighting Championships.

“This is an area that has great boxers from Oxnard to Santa Maria. There’s a serious appetite for boxing here, and people are really excited about the sport returning to Chumash. I’ve already had one guy purchase 100 tickets for the event,” McGovern said.



Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.