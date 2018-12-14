Boxing Back in Ring at Chumash Casino Resort

After selling out its debut appearance at the Chumash Casino Resort in July, World Fighting Championships returns with its WFC 98 boxing event at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, in the Samala Showroom. Tickets for the event are $35, $55, $75 and $95.

Professional boxers slated to fight on the main card include area talent such as John Leo Dato, Manuel Romero and Evander Reyes of Santa Maria; Angel Flores of Santa Ynez; and Rudy Ochoa and Chris Beal of Oxnard.

“Coming off an exciting, sold-out show in July, we really put a lot of time in taking WFC 98, on Jan. 11, up a notch by not only delivering world-class boxing, but making it a memorable event,” said Matt McGovern, WFC president.

“The Chumash Casino Resort has been a great partner in making that possible,” he said.

WFC 98 will also showcase undefeated middleweight prospect Meiirim Nursultanov (9-0) and undefeated super welterweight Madiyar Ashkeyev (10-0), both of Kazakhstan.

The pair train at the Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard, which has been made famous by manager Egis Klimas and his stable of fighters, including current WBO and WBA lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Amateur bouts will feature a host of up-and-coming fighters such as Adrian Alvarado, Andrew Martinez, Heyner Diaz, Sergio Cox Jr., Emilio Balderas, Angelo Collier, Daniel Rubio, Keinneth Tagalicud, Javier Iniguez, Nicko Agapay, Adrian Gonzalez and Silas Basset.

Amateur matches are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with the professional bouts following at 7 p.m. The card is subject to change.

World Fighting Championships began in 2012 and has grown to host about 20 events a year in casinos throughout the U.S. The company has been featured on Inside MMA, ESPN, Yahoo!, USA Today, CNN, Spike TV, MMA Junkie and Fox Sports during its history.

For more information on WFC events, visit worldfightingchampionships.com.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.



— Mike Traphagen for Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.