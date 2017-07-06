Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:31 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Arts Council Grant Opens World of Theater to Local Students

Multicultural folktales will offer life lessons from the stage

Boxtales Theatre Company will perform Stand Up Stories! Multicultural Tales to Live By.
Boxtales Theatre Company will perform Stand Up Stories! Multicultural Tales to Live By. (Lobero Theatre Foundation)
By Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre Foundation | July 6, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The California Arts Council has announced plans to award $13,448 to the Lobero Theatre Foundation as part of its Artists in Schools - Exposure program.

An offshoot of the council’s long-running signature arts education-grant program, the Artists in Schools offering supports attendance at professional performances and exhibits for students who might otherwise have limited access to these experiences.

The impact of student attendance at these events is complemented by pre- and post-attendance activities that align to National Core Arts Standards, VAPA Standards, and/or Common Core Standards of education.

Through the Artists in Schools - Exposure program, Boxtales Theatre Company is partnering with the Lobero Theatre to create a new original program of multicultural myths and folktales.

Stand Up Stories! Multicultural Tales to Live By will be the newest Boxtales production. It is a collection of multicultural folktales that offer valuable messages and cultural wisdom students can discuss and learn from.

“We know the benefits of arts education — to improve test performance, reduce dropout rates and increase participation in higher learning,” said Donn K. Harris, California Arts Council chair.

“The Lobero Theatre Foundation’s collaboration with Boxtale Theatre Company through our Artists in Schools - Exposure program allows students to step outside the classroom for real-life arts immersion," she said.

"Opportunities like these help fuel the fire and drive necessary within our youth to prepare them for success in school, in the workforce, and in their communities,” she said.

The Lobero and Boxtales have joined each other in serving youth for some 20 years. Both have strong relationships with local schools. A Boxtales play is a draw for teachers since the plays work well with curricula.

“The Lobero’s Youth & Community Outreach programs are all about creating a performing arts experience for local students, seniors and families," said Marianne Clark, Lobero Theatre Foundation administrator.

"Whether on the stage, in the classroom or in the audience, we bring the arts alive for thousands each year,” she said.

School shows will be provided free at 10 a.m. Sept. 28-29, with public performances at 8 p.m. Sept. 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 1.

The Lobero Theatre Foundation is one of just 71 grantees chosen for this competitive program, which received applications from 108 organizations statewide.

Event lineup and tickets available at Lobero.org.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 