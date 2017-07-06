Arts Council Grant Opens World of Theater to Local Students

The California Arts Council has announced plans to award $13,448 to the Lobero Theatre Foundation as part of its Artists in Schools - Exposure program.

An offshoot of the council’s long-running signature arts education-grant program, the Artists in Schools offering supports attendance at professional performances and exhibits for students who might otherwise have limited access to these experiences.

The impact of student attendance at these events is complemented by pre- and post-attendance activities that align to National Core Arts Standards, VAPA Standards, and/or Common Core Standards of education.

Through the Artists in Schools - Exposure program, Boxtales Theatre Company is partnering with the Lobero Theatre to create a new original program of multicultural myths and folktales.

Stand Up Stories! Multicultural Tales to Live By will be the newest Boxtales production. It is a collection of multicultural folktales that offer valuable messages and cultural wisdom students can discuss and learn from.

“We know the benefits of arts education — to improve test performance, reduce dropout rates and increase participation in higher learning,” said Donn K. Harris, California Arts Council chair.

“The Lobero Theatre Foundation’s collaboration with Boxtale Theatre Company through our Artists in Schools - Exposure program allows students to step outside the classroom for real-life arts immersion," she said.

"Opportunities like these help fuel the fire and drive necessary within our youth to prepare them for success in school, in the workforce, and in their communities,” she said.

The Lobero and Boxtales have joined each other in serving youth for some 20 years. Both have strong relationships with local schools. A Boxtales play is a draw for teachers since the plays work well with curricula.

“The Lobero’s Youth & Community Outreach programs are all about creating a performing arts experience for local students, seniors and families," said Marianne Clark, Lobero Theatre Foundation administrator.

"Whether on the stage, in the classroom or in the audience, we bring the arts alive for thousands each year,” she said.

School shows will be provided free at 10 a.m. Sept. 28-29, with public performances at 8 p.m. Sept. 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 1.

The Lobero Theatre Foundation is one of just 71 grantees chosen for this competitive program, which received applications from 108 organizations statewide.

Event lineup and tickets available at Lobero.org.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre Foundation.