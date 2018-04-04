Boxtales Unwraps Stories of Wisdom, Whimsey for All Ages

Boxtales is getting set to premiere its production of Stand Up Stories – Multicultural Tales to Live By. The show features four folktales and myths, which provide messages and cultural wisdom for children of all ages to build strong character and live a more fulfilled life.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

The program will explore the corners of the world on a journey with a magical mountain spirit, fierce lion, wise eagle, and Helios the Greek god of the sun. This is Boxtales' 17th original production.

“We live in a time of increasing intolerance, political grid-lock and profit often outweighing good values," said Michael Andrews, artistic director.

"This show uses humor and powerful storytelling to remind us, no matter where we’re from or what we look like, we’re all people and we all have something to learn,” he said.

Stand Up Stories was conceived and directed by the company, in the classic Boxtales style, using storytelling, masks, acro-yoga, mime and live music, played on authentic ethnic instruments. It features masks by Anne Chevrefils and Lindsay Rust.

In the program are:

The Boy Who Fed Eagles, a Native American tale from the Northwest, created in collaboration with master teacher and performer James Donlon.

The Lion’s Whiskers, originally directed by Eva Magyar for Boxtales' award-winning show Jambo Watoto — Rhythms & Tales of Africa.

The Stonecutter from China; and Phaeton from Greek mythology. Boxtales performers are Marie Ponce, Matt Tavianini and Andrews.

Since 1994, Boxtales Theatre Company has been creating original theater that explores world mythology and folklore, and the way we experience the theater. Generations of Santa Barbara kids have seen the shows and now those children are bringing their children to Boxtales’ performances.

Shirly Riri of Young Audiences of America has called Boxtales “simply the best children’s program in America.” Riri has served on the National Advisory Committee of Young Audiences since 1974.

Patrick Ball, a celtic harpist and storyteller, said of Boxtales, “They didn't just tell the stories, they pried them open with vivid, powerful, moving images and rhythms that drove them deep into memory.”

Tickets are $25, adults; $12, children ; $15, students/seniors. All tickets are general admission (no assigned seating). Tickets are subject to $5 per ticket Lobero facility fee and other fees may apply).

Lobero box office hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday; and two hours prior to all performances.

For more information, visit www.Boxtales.org, Lobero.org, or call 963-0761.

— Maureen McFadden for Boxtales Theatre.