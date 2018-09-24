Boy Arrested for Social Media Post Threatening Pioneer Valley High School

The juvenile who posted a threat against Pioneer Valley High School has been arrested, Santa Maria police Sgt. Herminio Rodriguez said Sunday.

Officers began investigating the incident Sunday after learning of the threat which was made approximately two weeks ago.

Police determined the threat to be “unsubstantial,” Rodriguez said.

“At this time, there is no threat to student safety,” he said.

Police contacted the male juvenile who lives in Santa Maria and the boy allegedly admitted posting the comment on social media.

The boy was arrested for suspicion of making criminal threats, and booked into the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall, Rodriguez said.

Due to the suspect's age, the name or other identifying information were not released.

Officers worked closely with colleagues who serve as school resource officers and high school administrators during the investigation.

No further details were available.

