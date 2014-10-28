Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:01 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Boy George and Culture Club to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | October 28, 2014 | 1:52 p.m.

Culture Club, the British pop group that took the U.S. music charts by storm in the 1980s, will perform with its original lineup, including frontman Boy George, at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20.

Tickets for the show are $75, $95, $115, $135 and $155.

Throughout the ’80s, Culture Club racked up seven straight Top 10 hits in the U.K., nine Top 10 singles in the U.S. and became the first band since The Beatles to achieve three top 10 hits from their debut album on the Billboard chart.

Central to the band's appeal was Boy George, whose cross-dressing and heavy make-up created an image that was completely unique on the pop scene. George was also noted for his biting wit and frequently came up with cutting quips that won Culture Club media exposure on both sides of the Atlantic. He’s joined by original members Mikey Craig (bass guitar), Roy Hay (guitar and keyboards) and Jon Moss (drums and percussion).

They had several international hits with songs such as "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "Time (Clock of the Heart)," "I'll Tumble 4 Ya," "Church of the Poison Mind," "Karma Chameleon," "Miss Me Blind," "Victims," "It's a Miracle," "The War Song," "Move Away" and "I Just Wanna Be Loved."

The group’s second album, Colour By Numbers, sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and has been certified quadruple-Platinum in the United States.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this groundbreaking pop group when it takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

