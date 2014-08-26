Boy Scout Leads Campus Improvement Project at Marian Extended Care Center

Marian Regional Medical Center, which along with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center are Dignity Health’s Central Coast hospitals, is pleased to announce the completion of a campus improvement project at Marian Extended Care Center led by a local Boy Scout to earn his Eagle Scout ranking.

Andre Pincot, 15, of Boy Scout Troop 86 from Orcutt, planned and carried out the outdoors improvement project at Marian Extended Care Center to provide patients, visitors and employees a peaceful place to relax in a natural environment, as well as to earn his Eagle Scout rank, which is the highest ranking in Boy Scouting.

Pincot started the MECC beautification project last summer, and the plants that highlight the landscaping have since grown into more mature vegetation.

Pincot sought community support to provide both funding and to help with the planning and labor of the campus improvement project.

Boy Scouts from Pincot’s troop, Scout leaders and other volunteers put in hundreds of hours of work to bring Pincot’s idea to fruition.

Pincot and the volunteers put in eight custom planter boxes at MECC, provided three new benches, refinished three existing benches, landscaped existing patio plant boxes, planted various shrubs and flowers in the garden, and installed a garden statue of Jesus Christ and one of Saint Francis. Dozens of local individuals and businesses donated money to the project, resulting in nearly $9,000 in contributions.

Pincot is pleased with the result of his project.

“I wanted to do a service for all patients and residents here, because people spend a lot of time at this facility and I thought a garden area would be really nice for them. If they just want to be outside, they can be in a relaxing environment,” he explains. “I really hope they enjoy this.”

Stephanie Grogan, vice president of philanthropy at MRMC, says Pincot’s kindness in beautifying the MECC campus is much appreciated.

“The patio enhancements are a simple, yet meaningful pleasure for residents who are at the facility long-term and for patients who require care for many months,” Grogan said. “Andre’s project that so many generously contributed to is making a difference in providing a beautiful healing environment for their recuperation and relaxation.”

— Samantha Scroggin is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health.