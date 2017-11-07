Boy Scout Troop 1 Earns Bishop’s Award of Excellence

Santa Barbara’s Boy Scouts of America Troop 1 has received one of the highest honors in scouting: the Bishop’s Award of Excellence that recognizes a troop’s commitment to their faith and community.

Troop 1 leaders recently were presented with the award at the First United Methodist Church’s 150-year anniversary celebration.

The Bishop’s Award of Excellence recognizes outstanding United Methodist Church Boy Scouts units that have met several criteria including:

» At least 20 percent of the registered youth members of the unit working toward or having completed the appropriate religious emblem program for their corresponding age level and religious affiliation.

» 20 percent of the registered adult leaders being members of the United Methodist Church.

» The unit participating in the annual Scouting Ministries Sunday observance in the local church.

» The unit planning and completing a service project.

The award is administered by the General Commission on United Methodist Men, Scouting Ministries, and may be awarded annually if the troop is qualified.

Assisting Troop 1 in meeting the criteria for the award was Kurt Condie, who led at least 11 Scouts and Cub scouts to obtain the age-appropriate religious awards based on the youths’ religious preferences.

Troop 1 of the Boy Scouts was established in 1910, the same year as the Boy Scouts of America, making Troop 1 the oldest troop west of the Mississippi River.

“Earning this award was a big accomplishment for our scouts, and we are proud so many are committed to their faith and the community,” said Douglas Scott, principal of The Alison Company in Santa Barbara and a local scouts volunteer leader.

Troop 1 meets 7-8:30 p.m. most Thursdays at the First United Methodist Church, at Garden and Anapamu streets.

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Boy Scouts Troop 1.