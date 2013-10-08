Grab Hold of Adventure with Boy Scouts; Open House Set for Thursday

What do Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg, Sam Walton, Martin Luther King Jr. and President John F. Kennedy have in common? They are all considered great leaders, and they were all Boy Scouts. Local Cub Scout packs and Boy Scout troops are looking for the next set of great leaders to join in on the adventure of Scouting.

Boys in first through fifth grades can join Cub Scouts at any time. In Cub Scouts, boys get to go camping, hiking, race pinewood derby cars and more. Through those fun activities, boys develop character, good citizenship and personal achievement, and are taught the importance of giving back to the community.

Some great leaders who got their start in Cub Scouts are President Barak Obama, President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, Michael Jordan and Steve Young.

Boy Scout troops are looking for boys in sixth grade through 17 years old to join their troop. In Boy Scouts, boys get to go backpacking, white water rafting, kayaking, rock climbing and more. Through these outdoor adventures, Scouts grow and mature in character, leadership and citizenship.

The leadership skills a boy learns in Scouting will help him throughout his life — just like it did for Gates, Bloomberg, Walton, King and President Kennedy.

Learn more about Boy Scouts by coming to the Boy Scout Troop Open House from 6:30 to 8 p.m. this Thursday at the Santa Barbara LDS Church, 2107 Santa Barbara St.

What will your son become when he joins the Scouts?

To sign up for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts or for more information, click here or call 805.967.0105.

— Andrew Royster is senior district executive for the Boy Scouts of America Los Padres Council.