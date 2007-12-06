Boy Scout Volunteer Arrested on Suspicion of Lewd Conduct

Sheriff’s detectives Wednesday arrested a volunteer with the Boy Scouts on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under the age of 14.
Authorities were made aware of the allegations against Al Stein, 28, on Tuesday, when a boy came forward after telling his parents of the alleged conduct by Stein as he and the boy worked at a Christmas tree lot at 5875 Calle Real in Goleta.
Detectives investigating the boy’s allegations obtained a search warrant for Stein’s residence. Stein was later booked and held on $100,000 bail at the County Jail, pending a first court appearance.
The Sheriff’s Department is asking that anyone with pertinent information about Stein or the allegations contact the department at 805.681.4150.