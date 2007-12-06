Boy Scout Volunteer Arrested on Suspicion of Lewd Conduct

The Sheriff’s Department is asking that anyone with pertinent information about Stein or the allegations contact the department at 805.681.4150.

Detectives investigating the boy’s allegations obtained a search warrant for Stein’s residence. Stein was later booked and held on $100,000 bail at the County Jail, pending a first court appearance.

Authorities were made aware of the allegations against Al Stein, 28, on Tuesday, when a boy came forward after telling his parents of the alleged conduct by Stein as he and the boy worked at a Christmas tree lot at 5875 Calle Real in Goleta.

Sheriff’s detectives Wednesday arrested a volunteer with the Boy Scouts on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under the age of 14.

