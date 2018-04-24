Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:15 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Boy Scouts Food Drive Fights Local Hunger

Donations amount to 16,000 lbs. of food for area residents

Scouting for Food project is an annual event. (Los Padres Council)
By Jennifer Goddard for Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America | April 24, 2018 | 12:13 p.m.

Local Boy Scouts collected more than 16,000 lbs. of food in this year’s Scouting for Food drive that kicked off March 10, exceeding the amount of food they collected last year by at least 1,000 lbs. The project benefits the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

The annual springtime food drive, Scouting for Food, is led by the Boy Scouts of America. All the troops in the South Coast District of the Los Padres Council, from Goleta to Carpinteria, participated this year to help fight hunger in Santa Barbara County.

Local Boy Scouts walked door-to-door in scores of neighborhoods to drop off food bags at homes and collect food as well as cash donations. All food collected stays in Santa Barbara County, helping local families and residents in need.

This spring, Santa Barbara area Boy Scouts turned in 10,498 lbs. in food and $1,143 in cash donations, which the organization said accounts for an additional 5,715 lbs. of food. Together that means the local Boy Scouts collected 16,213 lbs. of food in total weight, according to event organizers.

In 2017, Boy Scouts in the South Coast District of the Los Padres Council collected some 15,000 lbs. of food (cash-to-food conversion included) for the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

The timing of the Scouting for Food drive is especially important to the Food Bank, which sees food donations drop after the holiday season. The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County distributes 9.7 million lbs. of food throughout the year across the county, with more than half of that being fresh food.

The Food Bank said food donations make up about 60 percent of the food it receives and distributes into the community from large-scale donations, community-based food drives like Scouting for Food, and individual donations.

Santa Barbara-area Boy Scouts also continue to raise funds to rebuild the Outdoor School and historic Boy Scout camp at Rancho Alegre, which lost most of their structures to flames from the Whittier Fire along Hwy. 154 near Lake Cachuma in July 2017.

Anyone wishing to contribute may email Douglas Scott, South Coast District chair of the Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America, at [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America.

 

