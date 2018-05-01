Boy Scouts from Troop 33 Hike Backcountry

Boy Scouts from Troop 33 — out of Montecito — went on a wet hike/campout earlier this month.

They hiked from Camino Cielo through Blue Canyon campground to Cottam Camp to Four Bush Flats for the night. The next day they hiked up to Camino Cielo, down the mountain to the Hot Springs Trailhead and through Montecito to the Scout House in Upper Manning Park.

Besides the reward of magnificent vistas of backcountry and coastline, the troop had a large “hero” sandwich waiting for them at the Scout House, courtesy of some troop moms.

The key message is the splendor of our backcountry is right out the backdoor!

Troop 33 is part of Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Troop meetings are from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Sundays at the Scout House.

— Dave Cantin is scoutmaster of Boy Scouts Troop 33 in Montecito.