Boy Scouts Gather on Central Coast to Learn Life Skills

More than 200 Boy Scouts from the Live Oak District, including Scouts from Bakersfield to Ventura, will gather on the Central Coast March 10 and 17 to learn skills to help them and those around them through their lives.

Four merit badges of a possible 26 that can be earned by each Scout and are being taught at this year’s annual Merit Badge POW WOW being held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 908 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria.

Among the classes offered are welding, taught by Allan Hancock; plumbing, reptiles, sustainability, space exploration, art and music. Classes will be offered starting at 9 a.m. on both days.

Those involved believe the better equipped youth are to face the challenges of life, the more likely they are to help make the world a better place to live.

“As each boy reaches Scout age, I make sure he learns the scout law. Then I break it down for him, with a few things I have picked up in more than a half century when I learned it.” — John Wayne.

— Jeff Lind for Live Oak District Boy Scouts.