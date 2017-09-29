Boy Scouts Troop Hosting Country Concert Fundraiser to Rebuild Rancho Alegre

Funds are needed reconstruct 213-acre camp off Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma that was severely damaged by Whittier Fire

Country musicians and community supporters are joining forces on Saturday to host a benefit concert to rebuild the Rancho Alegre camp and Outdoor School, which was heavily damaged in July when the Whittier Fire ripped through the Santa Ynez Mountains.

The Boy Scouts of America Troop 41, with the Los Padres Council, is hosting the fundraiser at the Solvang Festival Theater, 420 Second St., to help raise money to reconstruct the 213-acre camp off Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $35, $45 and $60. Purchase tickets here: https://rebuildtheranch.com.

The event features a silent auction, as well as food and drinks for purchase.

Troop volunteer Shawn Knight is helping oversee the benefit concert. He said the group didn’t set a fundraising target.

"It’s going to take years and care from a variety of people to rebuild to camp," Knight said. "The focus now is rebuilding the main infrastructure. Everyone is trying to do what they can to get it built as quickly as possible.”

Knight said he hopes the event raises awareness that the camp also serves more than 4,000 local fifth- and sixth-grade students annually.

“We are trying to highlight the impact it had on the lives of the youth, and remind people that it’s going to require some help to get it going again," Knight said. “Everything is burned to the ground. This camp is gone.”

Knight said “100 percent of every dime” that attendees donate will help restore the facility.

The cost of the damage is an estimated $10 million, according to Carlos Cortez, executive director of the Boy Scouts council.

Cortez said 47 out of 50 structures were destroyed.

The dining hall, the pool area, a small cabin and the barbecue building were the only structures left standing.

“(We) are hopeful to host The Outdoor School in October 2018 at Rancho Alegre,” Cortez said. “We are thankful and appreciative of all the support the community and Troop 41 has shown the Los Padres Council.”

Country singer James Robert Webb traveled to California from his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to perform at the concert.

“I was a (Boy) Scout, and I know the impact it has on kids,” Webb said. “I encourage everyone to come and support — have a heart and help the people that were affected. There’s great entertainment and a chance to see some county stars of the future. I’m happy to be out here.”

The music lineup includes Dylan Ortega, Eric Chesser and Jamie Lee Thurston.

Those unable to attend Saturday’s gathering can donate online at the Boy Scouts of America's Los Padres Counci website. Learn more about how to donate at: http://www.lpcbsa.org/whittier-fire-reconstruction/66430.

The Los Padres Council is a recognized 501(c)(3) charity, and financial contributions are tax-deductible.

The Boy Scouts of America's Los Padres Council has utilized the camp site for 52 years.

