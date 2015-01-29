Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:43 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Boy Scouts Reach Settlement with Santa Barbara Sex-Abuse Victim

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 29, 2015 | 11:38 a.m.

Just a few days into trial in Santa Barbara Superior Court, a settlement has been reached in a sexual-abuse case between the Boy Scouts of America and a 20-year-old man who was molested by a troop leader in 2007.

The settlement, announced Thursday, comes just days before senior members of the Boy Scouts of America were to take the stand, according to the victim's attorney, Tim Hale.

Had the trial continued, Hale said, evidence would have been presented, including sealed "perversion" files that documented sexual-abuse allegations over multiple decades. 

Because of the settlement, those files will remain unpublished.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

The victim was abused by former volunteer troop leader Al Stein, who was charged with abusing the victim as a 13-year-old and two other victims.  

Stein pleaded no contest to felony child endangerment, and was later found to have violated parole from that case by having photographs of nude children on his cell phone. He was released early after being sentenced to two years in prison.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice National Sex Offender Registry, Stein is listed as a sex offender living in Salinas.

In a statement sent to Noozhawk, Deron Smith, director of communications for the Boy Scouts of America, said that the group "is pleased that this matter has been resolved and that we reached a settlement. The behavior included in these reports runs counter to everything for which the BSA stands."

“While we can’t comment on the specifics related to this matter, even a single instance of child victimization or abuse is intolerable and unacceptable. We regret there have been times when the BSA’s best efforts to protect children were insufficient, and for that we extend our deepest apologies to victims and their families."

Smith said that nothing is more important than the organization's youth members, and that the files "exist solely to keep out individuals whose actions are inconsistent with the standards of Scouting, and Scouts are safer because those files exist."

“The BSA has always cooperated fully with any request from law enforcement. While a majority of files indicate the involvement of law enforcement, in 2012 the BSA National Council reviewed all Ineligible Volunteer Files from 1965 to the present and reported to authorities any files that did not clearly indicate a prior report.”

Hale stated Thursday that the victim was "really courageous" for testifying during the trial and bringing the case forward in the first place.

"From the moment he reported what happened to him, he was viciously attacked by former members of the troop and their parents, doubting what had happened to him," Hale said of his client.  

"It was five years of people questioning his credibility. I can see the relief he feels."

Hale, who has also worked to make public files documenting clergy abuse in the Franciscan order, an effort that took 12 years, said the fight to publicize the BSA perversion files "is not over."

"You'd like to think they do the right thing and publish those on their own," Hale said of the BSA.

Hale said the case has made parents more vigilant, and that awareness about the abuse may make it more likely that other people come forward.

"That's what wasn't available to my client," he said, adding that the BSA files document a sordid past.

"It's a significant history of abuse."

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 