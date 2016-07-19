Sea Scouts Rescued from Disabled Boat Near Santa Rosa Island

A group of eight Sea Scouts and two adults was rescued Tuesday night when the boat they were on became disabled near Santa Rosa Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A crew member on the 36-foot power boat called in to the Coast Guard station in Los Angeles at about 8 p.m. to report that their vessel had lost steering and then power, said SondraKay Kneen, a Coast Guard spokeswoman.

A Coast Guard C-130 aircraft en route back to Sacramento was diverted to maintain visual contact with the disabled boat until a Coast Guard helicopter and the cutter Blackfin reached the scene and rescued the passengers.

The stricken vessel was being towed back to Channel Islands Harbor, Kneen said, adding that seas were reported to be 8-10 feet, with 30 mph winds.

No injuries were reported.

