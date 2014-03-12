Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Battle to 10-8 Win Over Dons

The Dos Pueblos High School boys' tennis team (4-0 overall, 1-0 league) made history Tuesday with a 10-8 win over the Santa Barbara High School Dons (1-3, 0-1).

I am still pinching myself. The match was close through all three rounds.

Our pre-match talk was about staying consistent, positive and focused. Some of the Chargers had to shake off some of their nervousness. Although we worked hard and long in practice, competitions are another matter. We came in as the underdog, and knew we had to battle to the end. That we did.

In singles, we took only three sets, but were pivotal sets. Quinn Hensley took over an hour to climb back from a deficit and eke out the tight win in a set tiebreaker 7-6 (11-9). Patrick Corpuz had a shaky first set against Jackson Powell, and was determined to win his remaining two sets. He did just that with a big win over Morgan Hale, 6-2, and then Matthew McClintock, 6-1.

In doubles, we took seven of nine sets. Mason Casady and Joshua Wang swept three, losing only one game. Alex Yang and Greg Steigerwald, as well as Miles Baldwin and Andrew Tufenkian, took two sets each.

Both teams exhibited fine sportsmanship, drive and determination. Each team gave everything it had. We thank the numerous supporters of parents, community people, teammates and TAs.

Next up for the Chargers is an away league match to Buena on Thursday. Way to go Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

» Sanad Shabbar 0-3

» Patrick Corpuz 2-1

» Quinn Hensley 1-2

Dos Pueblos Doubles

» Alex Yang/Greg Steigerwald 2-1

» Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0

» Andrew Tufenkian/Miles Baldwin 2-1

Santa Barbara Singles

» Morgan Hale 2-1

» Jackson Powell 3-0

» Matthew McClintock 1-2

Santa Barbara Doubles

» Miles Hale/Harry deBoer 2-1

» Jake Sutton/Logan Lender 0-3

» Max Mercurio/Spencer Bloomer 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.