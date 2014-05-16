Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:16 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Lose to Corona del Mar in Second Round of CIF Playoffs

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | updated logo | May 16, 2014 | 6:52 p.m.

We knew going in Friday that the Sea Kings were a top flight team, and we had nothing to lose. Corona del Mar is fully loaded in singles and doubles. Nonetheless, the Dos Pueblos High School boys' tennis team gave everything they had in this last match, the second round of the CIF playoffs.

It lasted close to three hours and, this time, in moderate heat and breezy.

The Chargers lost to Corona del Mar, 5-13.

In singles, we came up empty, but Patrick Corpuz had two tight sets in the last two rounds.

In doubles, the first round went over an hour where Mason Casady/Joshua Wang as well as Alex Yang/Greg Steigerwald went the distance in two tight set tiebreakers that went 5-7. Alex and Greg had been down 1-4.

In the second round, Alex and Greg did a fair amount of hitting while diving for balls. At one point Alex was flat on the ground, counter-punching bullet balls and hit winners. He stepped out with an ailing back after winning the set.

Miles and Andrew endured a long set and won 7-5. Mason and Josh took their second round handily 6-1.

In the third round, Mason and Josh as well as Andrew and Miles took care of business and took two sets quickly, 6-1 and 6-2, respectively. Mason and Josh extend their record to 54-3.

At the end of the match, we exchanged handshakes with the Sea Kings and thanked Coach Gresh for his hospitality. The Chargers headed to The Counter to enjoy some gourmet burgers and shakes.

This magical season for the team has come to a close with our best Division I finish ever of 17-4. However, there are four heading to the Boys Individual Tennis Sectionals on May 29 at Carpinteria High — we have more tennis with Patrick, Miles, Mason and Joshua.

All in all, I have enjoyed this season immensely with this "dream" team. We will be graduating seven incredible seniors.

Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

» Patrick Corpuz 0-3
» Quinn Hensley 0-2
» Sanad Shabbar 0-2
» Kellen Roberts 0-1
» Mason Dochterman 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

» Alex Yang/Greg Steigerwald 1-1
» Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 2-1
» Miles Baldwin/Andrew Tufenkian 2-1
» Greg Steigerwald/Ankush Khemani 0-1

Corona del Mar Singles

» Bjorn Hoffman 3-0
» Ryan Andrews 2-0
» Carson Williams 3-0
» Shane Silver 1-0

Corona del Mar Doubles

» Johnny Rhone/Dan LaBruna 1-2
» Tyler Gayde/Samee Aboubakare 1-1
» Oliver Kim/Ari Coskimos 2-1
» Jeremy Chen/Bruce Kasra 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

