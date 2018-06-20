Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Put Up a Fight But Fall to Westlake

The Dos Pueblos High School boy's tennis team battled in a long contest against Westlake on Wednesday that lasted well over three hours, and confronted many elements — gusty winds, heat (in the high 80s) and a fully-loaded Warrior team, which included five-star and three-star recruits — in the 8-10 loss.

In singles, Patrick Corpuz was not going to go home empty-handed, and delivered one lone set (6-0 against Andrew Whitehouse), but lost two very tight sets. Sir Quinnster Hensley and Mason Dochterman managed to at least snag one game off of Whitehouse.

In doubles, the Chargers took seven of nine sets. Mason Casady and Joshua Wang (now 47-1), and Andrew Tufenkian and Miles Baldwin swept their six sets. Greg Steigerwald and Alex Yang lost two very tight sets, one of which went nearly 90 minutes, and the other, an hour, before taking the third set in commanding fashion.

I am proud that our team stayed tough and fought through every set. Each player gave everything he had. On any given day, the best may not seem that great, but it is all we have. This match was great preparation for the Channel League Tournament, hosted by the Chargers, and begins at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Dos Pueblos' overall record is 16-3. Westlake improves to 17-0.

» Dos Pueblos Singles: Patrick Corpuz 1-2; Quinn Hensley 0-3; Mason Dochterman 0-3

» Dos Pueblos Doubles: Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0; Miles Baldwin/Andrew Tufenkian 3-0; Alex Yang/Greg Steigerwald 1-2

» Westlake Singles: Brandon Lam 3-0; Cody Lin 3-0; Andrew Whitehouse 2-1

» Westlake Doubles: Jonah Dennis/Everbrook Zhou 1-2; Matt Hoisch/Ben Lebedin 1-2; Alexander Loh/Marlon Blanquart 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.