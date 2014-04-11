Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 9:24 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Rebound to Score 11-7 Win Over Stockdale

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 11, 2014 | 5:17 p.m.

The Stockdale High School Mustangs traveled all the way from Bakersfield on Friday to play the Dos Pueblos Chargers in a boys' tennis match, and are now on the road home with a brief stop at the beach.

After a tough match against the Santa Barbara Dons on Thursday, the Chargers re-energized and pumped themselves up for the 11-7 win over Stockdale.

On Friday, we were without doubles starters Greg Steigerwald and Alex Yang, both of whom are on college trips, and singles starter Quinn Hensley, who was injured.

In singles, Patrick Corpuz swept his line 6-2, 6-0, 6-1, Miles Baldwin took two sets at 6-0 and Mason Dochterman took the sixth set at 6-3.

In doubles, Mason Casady and Joshua Wang improved to 26-1, after their sweep. Andrew Tufenkian and Ankush Khemani took two more sets.

We appreciated the fine sportsmanship and camaraderie between the two teams. After the match finished, both teams headed to Ming Dynasty to eat dinner together. The topic of college came up. Between the two teams, we would have 15 graduating seniors. Many players would be going away to college.

Dos Pueblos improved to 11-1. Stockdale dropped to 15-6.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 