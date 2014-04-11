Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Rebound to Score 11-7 Win Over Stockdale

The Stockdale High School Mustangs traveled all the way from Bakersfield on Friday to play the Dos Pueblos Chargers in a boys' tennis match, and are now on the road home with a brief stop at the beach.

After a tough match against the Santa Barbara Dons on Thursday, the Chargers re-energized and pumped themselves up for the 11-7 win over Stockdale.

On Friday, we were without doubles starters Greg Steigerwald and Alex Yang, both of whom are on college trips, and singles starter Quinn Hensley, who was injured.

In singles, Patrick Corpuz swept his line 6-2, 6-0, 6-1, Miles Baldwin took two sets at 6-0 and Mason Dochterman took the sixth set at 6-3.

In doubles, Mason Casady and Joshua Wang improved to 26-1, after their sweep. Andrew Tufenkian and Ankush Khemani took two more sets.

We appreciated the fine sportsmanship and camaraderie between the two teams. After the match finished, both teams headed to Ming Dynasty to eat dinner together. The topic of college came up. Between the two teams, we would have 15 graduating seniors. Many players would be going away to college.

Dos Pueblos improved to 11-1. Stockdale dropped to 15-6.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.