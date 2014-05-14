Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Battle the Heat to Win in First Round of CIF Playoffs

The Dos Pueblos High School boys' tennis team came away with a 15-3 win Wednesday against Crescenta Valley in the stifling heat in the first round of the CIF playoffs at home.

Even in the second round, we were not sure how the sets would pan out. The high temperatures affected most players. Fortunately, we had wet towels and cold waters ready for our players.

In singles, Patrick Corpuz played efficiently, hardly sweated and swept easily, losing only three games. Miles Baldwin felt a little under the weather when he began his matches, but managed to take two sets before stepping out. In that second round, he fell behind but fought his way back, in spite of much coughing. Quinn Hensley took one set 7-5, climbing back from 1-4.

The last and longest match of the day went to Mason Dochterman, who subbed in for Baldwin. He went the distance and won the set tiebreaker 7-2.

In doubles, we took eight of nine sets. Mason Casady came in the second round as he was finishing up his IB test. Joshua Wang and he extend their record to 52-2. Wang had won his first round with Sanad Shabbar. Alex Yang stepped out after two sets won with Greg Steigerwald, as his back was hurting. Steigerwald went on to win this third round with Noah Gluschankoff. In addition, Ankush Khemani and Andrew Tufenkian contributed two sets

I am proud of this "dream" team. They had to deal with fatigue (IB and AP testing), illnesses, injuries or the heaviness of the heat. Through it out, they persevered and stayed strong, positive and focused.

We hope for the best in the next round as we play powerhouse Corona Del Mar (No. 4 Division 1). We go in with the mindset that we will do our best, no matter what. We are the underdogs and have nothing to lose.

Way to go, Chargers!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.