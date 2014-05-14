Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:06 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Battle the Heat to Win in First Round of CIF Playoffs

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | May 14, 2014 | 7:54 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys' tennis team came away with a 15-3 win Wednesday against Crescenta Valley in the stifling heat in the first round of the CIF playoffs at home.

Even in the second round, we were not sure how the sets would pan out. The high temperatures affected most players. Fortunately, we had wet towels and cold waters ready for our players.

In singles, Patrick Corpuz played efficiently, hardly sweated and swept easily, losing only three games. Miles Baldwin felt a little under the weather when he began his matches, but managed to take two sets before stepping out. In that second round, he fell behind but fought his way back, in spite of much coughing. Quinn Hensley took one set 7-5, climbing back from 1-4.

The last and longest match of the day went to Mason Dochterman, who subbed in for Baldwin. He went the distance and won the set tiebreaker 7-2.

In doubles, we took eight of nine sets. Mason Casady came in the second round as he was finishing up his IB test. Joshua Wang and he extend their record to 52-2. Wang had won his first round with Sanad Shabbar. Alex Yang stepped out after two sets won with Greg Steigerwald, as his back was hurting. Steigerwald went on to win this third round with Noah Gluschankoff. In addition, Ankush Khemani and Andrew Tufenkian contributed two sets

I am proud of this "dream" team. They had to deal with fatigue (IB and AP testing), illnesses, injuries or the heaviness of the heat. Through it out, they persevered and stayed strong, positive and focused.

We hope for the best in the next round as we play powerhouse Corona Del Mar (No. 4 Division 1). We go in with the mindset that we will do our best, no matter what. We are the underdogs and have nothing to lose.

Way to go, Chargers!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 