Boys’ Tennis: Corpuz, Balwin Win All-DP Doubles Tournament Final

And so it goes, history keeps happening ...

The semifinals of the Channel League Individual Doubles Tournament took place at 3 p.m. Thursday at Santa Barbara Tennis Club.

I stood near the two courts — one where Mason Casady and Joshua Wang were facing Ryan Chung and Logan Lender, and the other where Patrick Corpuz and Miles Baldwin were facing Jackson Powell and Miles Hale.

Nerves, I think, affected each player for a bit, then each settled down and displayed brilliant shot-making and incredible movement. In the end, the Chargers took both contests, and met in the finals.

The contest was bittersweet. You know that only one team would win. It would be painful and poignant for the losers. On the flip side, the four wonderful players are friends and made Charger history. It may have been the first time in league history that we had an all-DP Doubles Final.

In the end, Corpuz and Balwin took the crown in a close battle with Casady and Wang (whose record is now 50-2). Also, the finalists and winners head to Carpinteria High for Sectionals on May 29.

In addition, the support from the team, as well from the community, has been immense. I think back over the entire season and when I first stepped on the DP courts in 2003. It has been a tough journey but a rewarding one. In those years, we took little steps to make things happen. This season, good things happened.

Way to go, Chargers!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.