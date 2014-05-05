Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Hosts Channel League Individual Tournament

The five Channel League schools sent top players to compete in the Channel League Individual Tournament on Monday hosted by Dos Pueblos High School.

The rounds moved efficiently. We had eight matches to put on, but only six courts.

Seeds

» 1. Kento Perera (San Marcos)

» 2. Patrick Corpuz (Dos Pueblos)

» 3. Morgan Hale (Santa Barbara)

» 4. Jordan Rodnick (Santa Barbara)

» 5. MIles Baldwin (Dos Pueblos)

» 6. Owen Lincoln (San Marcos)

» 7. Harry deBoer (Santa Barbara)

» 8. Joshua Wang (Dos Pueblos)

First Round

» Kento Perera def Won Jong (Ventura) 60 60

» Joshua Wang def Kevin Holst (Buena) 61 60

» Miles Baldwin def Blake Gurrola (Buena) 60 60

» Jordan Rodnick def Cody Krueger (San Marcos) 60 60

» Morgan Hale def Dan Coulson (San Marcos) 62 63

» Owen Lincoln def Paul Stockdill (Buena) 60 60

» Harry deBoer def Mason Casady (Dos Pueblos) 64 60

» Patrick Corpuz def Zack Scurrah (Buena) 62 61

Second Round

» Perera def Wang 60 62

» Rodnick def Baldwin 76(2) 63

» Hale def Lincoln 61 63

» Corpuz def deBoer 62 64

Each team can be proud of their players and how they competed. Sportsmanship prevailed. The Chargers showed immense hospitality in providing snacks and treats for all of the participants. The treats were wrapped individually in gold and blue ribbon.

The scores do not reflect how tough the matches were.

Channel League singles continue at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club with the singles semis: Morgan Hale vs. Patrick Corpuz and Jordan Rodnick vs. Kento Perera.

We want to thank Randy Weiss and Ed Soto from Union Bank (for providing towels) as well as Cathy Ann Simon from Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons (for providing cases of balls), for co-sponsoring the tournament this season.

Way to go, Chargers!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.