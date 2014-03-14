Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:10 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 

Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Improves to 6-0 with Win Over Oxnard

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | March 14, 2014 | 6:34 p.m.

The Chargers played a varsity boys' tennis matchup Friday against Oxnard under quite warm and summery conditions, a stark contrast to Thursday's "cool" match at Buena.

Dos Pueblos came away with a 16-2 win, but the singles players felt the heat as some had long sets.

In singles, we snagged seven sets from the Yellow Jackets. Miles Baldwin swept, losing only two games. In addition, Patrick Corpuz took two more sets, dropping no games, and Quinn Hensley took two sets, one of which lasted well more than an hour and finished in a set tiebreaker (7-4 in Quinn's favor).

In doubles, we swept. Mason Casady and Joshua Wang dropped no games in their three sets. The other two pairs of Andrew Tufenkian and Ankush Khemani plus Sanad Shabbar and Noah Gluschankoff only dropped three games between them.

I have known Coach Tom "Nice" McGuirk for many years. The sportsmanship between the two teams was outstanding. We also appreciated the crowds that came to watch. Again, I am proud of the team's focus throughout the match.

DP improves to 6-0. Way to go, Chargers!

The Chargers will host San Marcos at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

» Patrick Corpuz 2-0
» Miles Baldwin 3-0
» Quinn Hensley 2-1
» Dylan Zapata 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

» Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0
» Andrew Tufenkian/Ankush Khemani 3-0
» Sanad Shabbar/Noah Gluschankoff 3-0

Oxnard Singles

» Joe Perez 1-2
» Dalton Willey 1-2
» Andrew Landeros 0-3

Oxnard Doubles

» Drew Svieven/Chris Blair 0-3
» Kevin Rubow/Steve Maurique 0-3
» Mike Villalabos/Phi Nguyen 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

