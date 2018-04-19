Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos JV Bounces Back After Spring Break for 11-7 Win

Under blustery, cool conditions and right after spring break, the Dos Pueblos boys' JV tennis team jumped around Monday to stay warm in their seventh match of the season, winning 11-7 over Carpinteria.

The Chargers' strength was in singles, with seven sets won, thanks to Mason Dochterman, Kellen Roberts, Chris Lane and Davide Gerli. Two of the sets went the distance. One set went in our favor, and the other not. Mason won his long battle 7-6, and Kellen lost his 6-7. Both gave us spectators spectacular tennis to watch. Because of the changing wind, they had to change how they played, and used a variety of shots.

In doubles, we grabbed four sets, thanks to Ameet Braganza and Ryan O'Gorman, who took two; Jeffrey McDaniel and Ryan Daniel, one; and Justin Worley and Jason Lee, the fourth set. Landon Brand and Garret Foreman almost took a set but fell in the tiebreaker.

Overall, a fine effort as well as sportsmanship by both teams. We appreciate Coach Saito's coming to play over their team's spring break. At the end we shared handshakes and See's lollipops. Again, we are grateful for the numerous supporters who came to cheer.

Dos Pueblos JV improves to 7-0. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

Chris Lane 2-1

Mason Dochterman 2-0

Kellen Roberts 2-1

David Gerli 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Ameet Braganza and Ryan O'Gorman 2-1

Landon Brand and Garret Foreman 0-2

Jeffrey McDaniel and Ryan Daniel 1-2

Justin Worley and Jason Lee 1-0

Carpinteria Singles

Ben Murray 2-1

Sean Welty 0-3

Sammy Guttierez 0-2

Jerry 0-1

Carpinteria Doubles

Jan Cleek/Collin Nathanson 3-0

Bryan Taira/Ruben Andrade 2-1

Sam Truax/Jacob Ascencio 0-2

Oscar Mejia and Francis Aguilera 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.