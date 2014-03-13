Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Takes Charge in 16-2 Win Over Buena

The Dos Pueblos High School varsity boys' tennis team traveled to the windy, cool conditions at Buena on Thursday for their second Channel League match. They fired up their shots and won in commanding fashion, 16-2.

The Chargers swept in singles, with Miles Baldwin dropping only one game in his three rounds. Joshua Wang and Quinn Hensley took two sets quickly before subbing out to Mason Dochterman and Chris Lane.

Mason's match was quick, but Chris' was not. He was battling with his opponent, Kevin Holst, and fell behind in the long set. He persevered, however, and climbed back to win the set tiebreaker 7-4. That is a Charger taking charge.

In doubles, we took seven sets with Mason Casady and Andrew Tufenkian sweeping 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. Sanad Shabbar and Kellen Roberts paired up as the Ironman duo — aggressive, feisty and funny. They took two sets with Ankush Khemani and Dylan Zapata taking the sixth set, and then subs Ryan O'Gorman and Ameet Braganza took the seventh set.

I am proud of our team for keeping the momentum going throughout the contest.

Our record improves to 5-0 overall and to 2-0 in league. Buena drops to 0-2 overall and to 0-2 in league.

Dos Pueblos will host Oxnard on Friday.

Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

» Miles Baldwin 3-0

» Joshua Wang 2-0

» Quinn Hensley 2-0

» Mason Dochterman 1-0

» Chris Lane 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

» Mason Casady/Andrew Tufenkian 3-0

» Sanad Shabbar/Kellen Roberts 2-0

» Dylan Zapata/Ankush Khemani 1-1

» Ryan O'Gorman/Ameet Braganza 1-0

» Garret Foreman/Landon Brand 0-1

Buena Singles

» Kevin Holst 0-3

» Josh Ren 0-3

» Chris Hendrikson 0-3

Buena Doubles

» Paul Stockdill/Dee Lucas 2-1

» Blake Gurrola/CJ Haberbush 0-3

» Andrew Huang/Grant Coe 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.