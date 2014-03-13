Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Takes Charge in 16-2 Win Over Buena

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | March 13, 2014 | 7:28 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School varsity boys' tennis team traveled to the windy, cool conditions at Buena on Thursday for their second Channel League match. They fired up their shots and won in commanding fashion, 16-2.

The Chargers swept in singles, with Miles Baldwin dropping only one game in his three rounds. Joshua Wang and Quinn Hensley took two sets quickly before subbing out to Mason Dochterman and Chris Lane.

Mason's match was quick, but Chris' was not. He was battling with his opponent, Kevin Holst, and fell behind in the long set. He persevered, however, and climbed back to win the set tiebreaker 7-4. That is a Charger taking charge.

In doubles, we took seven sets with Mason Casady and Andrew Tufenkian sweeping 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. Sanad Shabbar and Kellen Roberts paired up as the Ironman duo — aggressive, feisty and funny. They took two sets with Ankush Khemani and Dylan Zapata taking the sixth set, and then subs Ryan O'Gorman and Ameet Braganza took the seventh set.

I am proud of our team for keeping the momentum going throughout the contest.

Our record improves to 5-0 overall and to 2-0 in league. Buena drops to 0-2 overall and to 0-2 in league.

Dos Pueblos will host Oxnard on Friday.

Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

» Miles Baldwin 3-0
» Joshua Wang 2-0
» Quinn Hensley 2-0
» Mason Dochterman 1-0
» Chris Lane 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

» Mason Casady/Andrew Tufenkian 3-0
» Sanad Shabbar/Kellen Roberts 2-0
» Dylan Zapata/Ankush Khemani 1-1
» Ryan O'Gorman/Ameet Braganza 1-0
» Garret Foreman/Landon Brand 0-1

Buena Singles

» Kevin Holst 0-3
» Josh Ren 0-3
» Chris Hendrikson 0-3

Buena Doubles

» Paul Stockdill/Dee Lucas 2-1
» Blake Gurrola/CJ Haberbush 0-3
» Andrew Huang/Grant Coe 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 