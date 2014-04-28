Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Takes Charge in 16-2 Win Over Santa Ynez

Under very summery conditions Monday, the Dos Pueblos High School boys' tennis team took down the Santa Ynez Pirates 16-2 in a friendly non-league match.

The wind contained itself to the upper courts. Whoever played on those two courts had to tame their shots in the blustery conditions.

Leading in singles, Patrick Corpuz swept his three, losing only one game. Miles Baldwin swept his two, with Quinn Hensley and Mason Dochterman taking sets six and seven.

In doubles, we swept. Mason Casady and Joshua Wang improved their record to 41-1. Other sweepers include Greg Steigerwald and Ankush Khemani, and Andrew Tufenkian with partners Sanad Shabbar and Dylan Zapata.

I am proud of the team for maintaining its focus, and efficient play. Both teams showed good sportsmanship. At the end, we shook hands and shared cookies.

DP's overall record improves to 15-2.

On Tuesday, the Chargers will host Ventura in their final league match of the season. The match will begin at 2:30 p.m. We hope that you all come out to cheer for us.

On Wednesday, the Chargers head away to Westlake (No. 9 in the Division I polls).

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.