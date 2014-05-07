Boys’ Tennis: Doubles Teams Take the Courts for League Tournament

There were spectacular matches on every court Wednesday for the Channel League Individual Tournament, with lots of quick volleys and big serves. In spite of the wind, players managed to adjust their shots.
Each school brought their powerful doubles teams.
Some of the matches went the distance, particularly the three-setter in the second round between Chung/Lender and Tufenkian/Steigerwald.
Seeds
» 1. Mason Casady/Joshua Wang (Dos Pueblos)
» 2. Jackson Powell/Miles Hale (Santa Barbara)
» 3. Miles Baldwin/Patrick Corpuz (DP)
» 4. Ryan Chung/Logan Lender (SB)
» 5. Andrew Tufenkian/Greg Steigerwald (DP)
» 6. Owen Lincoln/Travis Smelley (San Marcos)
» 7. Ankush Khemani/Sanad Shabbar (DP)
» 8. Matt McClintock/Jake Sutton (SB)
First Round
» Casady/Wang (DP) def Dan Coulson/Matthew Lockwood (SM) 61 62
» McClintock/Sutton (SB) def Cody Krueger/Nick Leeds (SM) 61 62
» Tufenkian/Steigerwald (DP) def Dee Lucas/Paul Stockdill (Buena) 61 61
» Chung/Lender (SB) def Salem Ozaki/Stephen Russell (Ventura) 60 60
» Baldwin/Corpuz (DP) def Nick and Tyler Lisheski (Ventura) 60 61
» Lincoln/Smelley (SM) def Andrew Huang/Grant Coe (Buena) 61 60
» Khemani/Shabbar (DP) def Blake Gurrola/Christopher Haberbush 62 75
» Powell/Hale (SB) def Dylan Hubert/Iran Sehati 60 60
Second Round
» Wang/Casady (DP) def McClintock/Sutton (SB) 60 61
» Chung/Lender (SB) def Tufenkian/Steigerwald (DP) 26 61 76(1)
» Baldwin/Corpuz (DP) def Lincoln/Smelley (SM) 62 63
» Powell/Hale (SB) def Khemani/Shabbar 64 62
Play resumes at Santa Barbara Tennis Club at 3 p.m. Thursday for the doubles semis, with finals to follow for singles and doubles at 4:45 p.m.
— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.