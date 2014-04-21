Boys’ Tennis: Short-handed Chargers Net Win Over Campbell Hall

The Dos Pueblos High School boys' tennis team played Monday without starters Quinn Hensley and Greg Steigerwald but managed to eke out a 13-5 win over Campbell Hall.

The Chargers swept in doubles. Mason Casady and Joshua Wang improved their record to 35-1. Other sweepers included Miles Baldwin and Andrew Tufenkian, who lost only two games, and Alex Yang and Sanad Shabbar. The latter kept us in suspense with a long set that finished with a tiebreaker 7-5.

In singles, we gained four sets — Patrick Corpuz took three and Mason Dochterman, one. Patrick's match with Gilbert Chung (two-star recruit) proved to be a long one. Patrick grinded out that set to take the win in a set tiebreaker 7-4.

The team showed excellent concentration as well as resolve to do well. Both teams displayed outstanding sportsmanship.

The Chargers head to San Marcos on Tuesday for their seventh league match, with a 2:30 p.m. start time.

On Thursday, Patrick Corpuz (singles) and Mason Casady/Andrew Tufenkian (doubles) head to Ojai to represent DP in the CIF Division. Draws will be posted at noon Tuesday.

DP's overall record improves to 13-2. Campbell Hall falls to 8-5.

» Dos Pueblos Singles: Patrick Corpuz 3-0; Dylan Zapata 0-2; Kellen Roberts 0-1; Mason Dochterman 1-2

» Dos Pueblos Doubles: Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0; Miles Baldwin/Andrew Tufenkian 3-0; Alex Yang/Sanad Shabbar 3-0

» Campbell Hall Singles: William Silverstein 1-2; Bryce Pereira 2-1; Gilbert Chung 2-1

» Campbell Hall Doubles: Jack Gerzenshtein/Adrian Detchmendy 0-3; Garrett Elconin/Preston Harvey 0-3; Sam Spier/Daniel Gobel 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.