Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Hosting March Madness Basketball-a-Thon

The Athletic Department at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara is planning its fifth annual 2014 March Madness Basketball-a-Thon on Friday and Saturday, March 14-15, in an effort to raise $50,000 commemorating the club's 76th anniversary, through the athletic booster program.

The proceeds will be used to continue the operation and improvement of our athletic program and offer the opportunity for more than 850 kids the chance to participate in our sports programs every year. Only 10 percent of the cost of the athletics program is covered through registration fees.

We will be playing 24 hours straight of basketball that will include the “Donny Yee Alumni Basketball Tournament.” Yee was the athletic director at the club in the 1960s and ‘70s who made a difference in thousands of kids’ lives.

The club is also reaching out to all former athletic directors and alumni to participate in this year’s March Madness. We will have an Alumni BBQ at 11 a.m. March 15.

Tickets are available at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara; a $10 donation is suggested.

— Vickie Prezelin is an executive assistant for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.