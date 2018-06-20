Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 11:45 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Participating in National Anti-Bullying Movement

By Monique Littlejohn for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara | October 17, 2013 | 5:16 p.m.

Throughout October, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, at 632 E. Canon Perdido St., is participating in a nationwide effort to prevent bullying.

Posters displaying slogans such as “Stop Bullying! Don’t Act a Fool to Be Cool” “[Bullying] You Don’t Have to Do It to Be In” are scattered throughout the club.

The members have signed an I-Will-Not-Bully poster as their pledge, “to stop bullying and to help others stop bullying.”

On Tuesday, Beauty and Athletes Against Bullying, a nonprofit organization of former models and athletes, shared their experiences with bullying, how they overcame it, and bullying’s negative effects on their self-worth and self-esteem.

The Creative Writing Club worked together to create their definition of bullying and how it can affect their school and afterschool activities. In the Computer Room, members created, directed and produced a video on anti-bullying. The final product was shown at Tuesday’s assembly.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara continues its anti-bullying message year-round through Girl Scouts and Boys Voices, where they talk about ideas on friendships, relationships and life. Through the sports program, the club also teaches good sportsmanship on the field.

— Monique Littlejohn represents the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

