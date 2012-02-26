Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:52 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

For United Boys & Girls Clubs, the Future Is Now with Urgent $300,000 Fundraising Drive

60-day campaign aims to stave off severe cuts to cost-effective programs serving 5,000 youth in Santa Barbara County

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | February 26, 2012 | 2:29 a.m.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County needs the community’s help — right now — to keep its programs running at full force.

The venerable nonprofit organization is launching a 60-day fundraising campaign with the goal of getting $300,000 as a stopgap measure to help with cash-flow problems and diminished donations, CEO Michael Rattray told Noozhawk.

The money would keep all programs whole and give the clubs flexibility to get through months of low revenue, he said.

“We have no last lifeline, we’ve tapped all our resources,” Rattray said. “I’m running out of ‘phone a friend’ ideas.”

The clubs’ expenses remain steady from one month to the next but most funding comes from local foundations and government grants — dollars that usually are distributed in November and December. Rattray said the clubs’ endowment fund, which was once used to help meet payroll and other expenses until grants were paid, is now gone and overall revenues are down.

Among other things, three organizations that regularly rented the United Boys & Girls Clubs’ Camp Whittier near Lake Cachuma canceled their agreements in January. Meanwhile, individual donations have dwindled to 5 percent of total revenues from 15 percent for the four clubhouses: Carpinteria, 4849 Foothill Road; Goleta, 5701 Hollister Ave.; Lompoc, 1025 W. Ocean Ave.; and Santa Barbara West, 602 W. Anapamu St.

Rattray hopes loyal supporters as well as new donors will step up to give more. All donations are tax deductible and can be made through the United Boys & Girls Clubs’ Web site.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County serve about 5,000 young people per year and have seen a 10 percent growth in demand over the last year, Rattray said. Of the families served, 70 percent are at or below the federal poverty level of $22,350 for a family of four. Many of the clubs’ after-school programs focus on education and closing the achievement gap, but the goal is to help children become successful and well-rounded.

Membership fees are subsidized by funders and individual donations, which keeps the annual fee for a child aged 5 to 18 at just $20. It costs the organization $700 per child each year.

Rattray said many impoverished students will give up their dreams by the eighth grade when they can’t pass a standardized test or their core classes and they need the extra help to get through high school and develop important life skills.

“Once they give up on themselves, it’s hard to bring them back,” he said.

United Boys & Girls Clubs officials don’t want to think about what would happen without the money, such as cutting expenses that could include, in a worst-case scenario, eliminating programs. Instead, Rattray said, they would prioritize programs most essential to the clubs’ mission: enabling young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

The core services of the United Boys & Girls Clubs includes drop-in and after-school programs for education, health, life skills and career development. The organization is supported by 60 permanent staff members and more than 1,500 volunteers.

Click here for more information on the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, or call 805.681.1315. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

