Boys and Girls Club Campers Tracking Local History

Local youth attending summer camp at the Downtown Boys and Girls Club are receiving an up-close look at local history this week.

The California Missions Foundation’s (CMF) All-Aboard-the Bus Field Trip Program has arranged to take nearly 100 youngsters ages 6-18 on a day trip to the local Presidio and Old Mission.

As part of the outing, the youngsters will learn about early California history and see these historic sites in person.



CMF is teaming up with the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) and officials at Old Mission Santa Barbara to offer this summer learning experience.

The Santa Barbara Airbus is providing transportation for the youth between both sites, and docents and volunteers at the two locations will offer details about early California culture, history and day-to-day life.

“This is a great opportunity for our Boys and Girls Club youngsters to get out of the club, and to go on a field trip where they can learn interesting things about Santa Barbara and our town’s rich history,” said Calvin Mass, club operations manager and program director.

“Our All Aboard the Bus program has been around much of the state for nearly 10 years, taking fourth-graders on mission field trips," said Sally Becker, CMF’s director of external relations.

"We are excited to be launching this program in Santa Barbara where our foundation is based, and to be expanding the program into the summer months when many kids are attending camps,” she said.

“We are appreciative of the California Missions Foundation for their assistance in our effort to make Santa Barbara’s founding place accessible to all,” said Anne Petersen, SBTHP executive director.

“The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation is thrilled to host the Boys Club of Santa Barbara County at El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park,” she said.

Both the Presidio and Old Mission host hundreds of elementary-school children during the year, and this joint effort is bringing together both of Santa Barbara’s oldest historical sites for a unique summer experience.

The Downtown Boys and Girls Club hosts thousands of kids throughout the year, and its summer camp is popular with many of the local youth. Summer camp includes different theme weeks; the All-Aboard-the Bus field trip is part of history week.

“Field trips are so important to stimulating our youth, and often we hear reports back from teachers and students alike that their visit to a local mission or other historical site makes them more motivated to learn about other topics after the field trip,” said David A. Bolton, CMF executive director.

“CMF has had the dream to expand our All-Aboard-the-Bus program to Santa Barbara after we moved our foundation offices here four years ago," said Bolton, who also is a board member at the Downtown Boys and Girls Club.

"We are so happy to be launching this initiative working together with the Presidio, the Mission and the local Boys and Girls Club,’ he said.

— David Bolton for California Missions Foundation.