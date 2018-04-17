Boys and Girls Pack in Big Results in Dos Pueblos Win Over Buena

Swimming

An away meet for Dos Pueblos swim and dive saw big results, as both the boys and girls took home wins against Buena.

Girls

Dos Pueblos 130, Buena 40

Ashley Findlay finished first in two winning relays: the 100 free and the 100 breaststroke. Andrea Bish did the same in the 500 free and the 200 IM, while Caitlyn Robinson grabbed first in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke.

Brittney Gamble finished second in both the 200 IM and 500 free events. Thea Neushel also took part in two winning relays, finishing third in both the 200 free and the 100 breaststroke. Daniela Castleberg led a win in the 200 free.

Boys

Dos Pueblos 117, Buena 53

Jason Teng won the 100 free and finished first in the 200 IM. Alex Kanard and Trevor Lum went first and second in the 500 free and Kyle Faison took first in the 100 breaststroke.

Chargers coach Kendall Kuga praised her players for supporting each other throughout the meet.

Dos Puebos (2-1, 1-1) takes on Santa Barbara High on the road Thursday.

