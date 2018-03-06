Boys & Girls Club Bets Casino Fundraiser Will be a Winner

United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) has announced Corks for Kids, its first fundraising event in the Santa Ynez and Buellton community, will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 20, at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott.

The event will have a casino theme, and included with a ticket purchase is an initial buy-in of funny money for the table games. Appetizers will be served to pair with beer and wine tastings from local vendors.

“We are excited to finally be hosting an event in the valley since we opened our Buellton club this past August," said Erynn Wanek, vice president of development for UBGC.

"We’ve had great success so far and hope to continue to grow our organization with more locations to reach more kids who need our services," Wanek said. "It will be a great evening to connect and foster the relationships in our Buellton community.”

To buy tickets or for more information, visit www.unitedbg.org/events/corks-for-kids or call 681-1315.

For more about UBGC, visit www.unitedbg.org.

— Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.