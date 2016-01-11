Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Carolyn Brown Announces Retirement

Sports

After enthusiastically championing local kids for the past 10 years, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Carolyn Brown has announced her retirement. Her last day is set for Jan. 15, 2016.

"I am deeply honored to have led the Santa Barbara Club and very proud of what our staff,board, alumni, community partners, families, coaches, volunteers and nonprofit colleagues have accomplished together during a decade filled with successes and challenges," she says.

For almost a quarter century, Brown has dedicated her life to the Boys & Girls Clubs movement, spending 14 years working with Boys & Girls Clubs in Bellingham, Wash. prior to joining the Santa Barbara chapter.

A firm believer that we must all take care of our children to secure our community’s future, she agrees with educator Ian Jukes’s saying: “Children make up 25 percent of our population, but 100 percent of our future.”

Before departing, Brown wants to express her sincere gratitude to the foundations, local businesses, corporations, nonprofits, service clubs such as Rotary Club of Montecito and individuals who have contributed so much to help thousands of children. She feels privileged to have been part of raising hundreds of kids from elementary school to high school graduation to adulthood.

“They’ve been my family, and they’ll always be my kids," Brown says. "Thanks to everyone who has helped me help these kids in Santa Barbara!”

Board President Jim Turner says, “Carolyn is a great leader who always puts the kids first. She deeply cares about every kid in the Club and wants them all to succeed in life. She will be missed.”

The staff and the kids wish Carolyn all the best.

Founded in 1938, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara works to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

The club’s programs include character and leadership development; education and career development; health and life skills; the arts and sports, fitness and recreation.

For information, please visit www.boysgirls.org or contact Vickie Prezelin at 805.962.2382 or [email protected].

— Michael Padden-Rubin represents Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.