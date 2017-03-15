Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 2:56 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Boys & Girls Club Hosting Donny Yee Memorial Alumni Basketball Tourney

Club alum Jamaal Wilkes returns for Saturday festivities

By Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara | March 15, 2017 | 8:01 p.m.

The Athletic Department at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara is holding its seventh annual March Madness Donny Yee Memorial Alumni Basketball Tournament on Friday and Saturday March 17 and 18. The tournament raises funds to support the club's youth athletic programs.

Donny Yee was the athletic director at the club in the 1960s and ’70s, and made a difference in thousands of kids’ lives. The proceeds will be used to continue the operation and improve the athletic program and offer over 1,500 kids the chance to participate in those programs every year.

On Saturday, March 18, the club will welcome a very special alumni guest: basketball legend Jamaal “Silk” Wilkes.  Mr. Wilkes is an alumnus of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara and an former all-star basketball player for Santa Barbara High School.  He is also a member of the Boys & Girls Club of America Hall of Fame.

Mr. Wilkes will be at the club from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m, during which time he will be judging the children’s Free Throw Contest and presenting the winner with their award.  Mr. Wilkes will also be delivering a motivational message to all, and will present the Alumni Coach of the Year award to Santa Barbara High School Boys Basketball Coach Dave Bregante.  

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara is also reaching out to all former athletic directors and alumni to participate in this year’s March Madness. An Alumni BBQ, presented by the Santa Barbara Moose Lodge, Mel’s Lounge, and the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Alumni Association, is on Saturday, March 18 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets for the BBQ are available for $10 per plate at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

