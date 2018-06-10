Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:03 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Ventura Named a Nonprofit of Year

By Peter McClintock for Boys & Girls Club of Greater Ventura | June 10, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Ventura (BGCGV) has been selected as a 2018 California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Monique Limón, 37th District.

Patti Birmingham, BGCGV CEO; and Maria Ventura, SoCalGas public affairs manager and BGCGV Board president, traveled to Sacramento and joined 100 other nonprofit leaders honored by their state senators and assemblymembers as part of California Nonprofits Day, June 6.

Hundreds of young people depend the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Ventura every day to serve them after school and during the summer.

As demands on kids change, BGCGV continues to evolve to make sure it is a relevant, positive force in the community because kids rely on the club to be there.

With an emphasis on academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyle programming, 97 percent of BGCGV members are on track to graduate from high school and become productive citizens.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Ventura offered free childcare and activities during a community emergency.“ said Limón.

“They helped hundreds of families affected by the Thomas Fire find needed child care when schools were closed which alleviated a major financial burden for families,” she said. “I am proud to honor them as the 2018 Nonprofit of the Year for Assembly District 37.”

“It is an honor and privilege to serve children and their families for the last 80 years, and especially during the recent natural disasters,” Ventura. said.

“On behalf of our CEO Patti Birmingham, staff and board members, we are deeply humbled to be recognized by Assemblymember Monique Limón as a nonprofit of the year,” she said.

“Nonprofits make California communities stronger, yet we’re often so busy that we don’t toot our own horns about the work we’re doing,” said Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits).

“California Nonprofits Day is an opportunity for our elected officials to recognize the good work they see nonprofits doing in their districts, and it also demonstrates the larger collective impact of nonprofits throughout California,” Masaoka said.

— Peter McClintock for Boys & Girls Club of Greater Ventura.

 

