Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Announces ‘Be a Hero for Kids’ Gala

City of Santa Barbara Firefighter Mark Kramer, BGCSB members Kassandra and Noenia and City of Santa Barbara Fire Inspector Amber Anderson. Click to view larger
By Michael Padden-Rubin for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara | March 14, 2016 | 12:40 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara (BGCSB) is pleased to announce that its seventh annual dinner and auction gala, Be a Hero for Kids, will take place from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2016, at The Fess Parker Doubletree in Santa Barbara. 

Proceeds will benefit 1,500 local young people ages 6-18 who participate in the educational, artistic, athletic and recreational programs after school and on Saturdays.

Dedicated adult professionals keep kids safe, off the street and engaged in constructive and fun activities. The gala will pay tribute to Santa Barbara-area firefighters for their daily efforts to keep our community safe.

In addition, two Club kids, Jalen Commadore and Avery Artigo, who saved a 10-year-old boy from drowning last summer, will be honored.

Santa Barbara High School junior, Julia Danalevich, recently named the BGCSB Youth of the Year, will share how her Club experience has impacted her life. 

Many guests are planning to dress in their favorite hero costume. 

Sponsors include the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Deckers Brands, The Capital Group Companies Charitable Foundation, Patricia Van Every, Casa DorindaMontecito Bank & Trust, Timothy and Louise Casey, Mari and Patrick McAlister, MarBorg Industries, David Bolton, Cottage Health, Sheila and Tom Prendiville and Santa Barbara Estate Management.

Local singer-songwriter David Courtenay and his band will provide musical entertainment. DJ Darla Bea will keep the party going with a “super” set list of dance tunes.

Even before the event, anyone with a mobile device or computer is welcome to make a bid at http://beaheroforkids.auction-bid.org on a wide variety of unique and exciting silent auction items, generously donated by community partners, businesses and individuals. Bidding will culminate at the event.

For information about sponsorship, in-kind donations and tickets, visit www.boysgirls.org or contact Michael Padden-Rubin at [email protected] or 805.962.2382.

— Michael Padden-Rubin is the development director at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

