Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Hosting Inaugural Clippers Youth Hoops Camp

By Darnell Campbell for the National Basketball Academy | July 8, 2014 | 9:00 a.m.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara has entered into its first year partnership with the Los Angeles Clippers Youth Hoops program to host its inaugural Clippers Youth Hoops Camp.

The Boys & Girls Club has a long tradition of servicing the youth of Santa Barbara by providing quality recreational space where youth basketball players can gather together to enjoy. Now, in its first season of partnership with Clippers Youth Hoops, the Boys & Girls Club will be creating even more opportunities for young hoopsters to learn hands-on, professional training and professionalism that is the “Clipper Way.”

The weeklong camp combines skill development stations with competition to provide a fun and instructive basketball experience. In addition, participants will be taught basic offense/defense plays that are actually performed by the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Boys & Girls Club will kick off its Los Angeles Clippers Youth Hoops Camp next week, July 14-18, to give kids a chance to develop fundamental basketball skills and learn some tricks of the trade. Boys and girls ages 6 to 16 are welcome, and camp runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuition cost is $265. Participants will receive expert instruction, engage in team and individual competition and go home with a basketball, one ticket to a Clippers home game for the upcoming season, and other fun gifts and prizes!

For more information on how to register or for opportunities on how you can sponsor a youth, contact Darnell Campbell at [email protected] or click here.

— Darnell Campbell represents the National Basketball Academy.

