Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Holds Fiesta Car Show

By Harmony Agh for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara | August 3, 2018 | 5:17 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara will be hosting its 3rd Annual Fiesta Car Show and Tritip Cookoff 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at at 632 East Canon Perdido St.

The Moose Lodge, Smokin Joe's, Tony Figueroa, and Boys & Girls Club Alumni will battle through the smoke and heat to compete for the title of 2018 Pitmaster and annual bragging rights.

The event will feature 80-100 classic and lowrider cars, live music, vendors, tacos and tritip, beer and wine, and the raffling off of a BMW convertible.

All proceeds will benefit afterschool programs, tutoring, teen programs and year-round sports for more than 1,700 young people at the Boys & Girls Club.

Sponsored by Santa Barbara Nissan, Milpas Rentals, Schneider Autohaus, Hangar SB LLC, Kona Ice, High Rollers Car Club, George Leis, and Enrique Rodriguez, Jr.

Call the Boys & Girls Club, 805-962-2382 or stop by to enter a car in the show for a chance to win best-in-class or best-in-show.

— Harmony Agh for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

 

