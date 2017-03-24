Julia Danalevich of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Named Youth of the Year

The Boys & Girls Clubs Coastal Area Council — which serves Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Kern counties — held its eighth annual Pacific Region Youth of the Year competition on Thursday at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion in Santa Barbara.

The program promotes and celebrates club members’ services to club, community and family; academic performance; life goals, poise and public speaking ability.

This year’s Regional Youth of the Year goes to Julia Danalevich, 17, from the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

Danalevich has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara since she was 6 years old. She is now a senior at Santa Barbara High with a GPA of 4.93, is being pursued by Harvard, Stanford, Brown and Vanderbilt universities, but on an early acceptance offer has chosen to attend Georgetown University on a full scholarship.

Danalevich spends the majority of her free time giving back to the club and the younger youth members by tutoring and helping out any way she can. She will go on to compete at the state level in April in Sacramento.

The other contestants who competed for Youth of the Year were Joseph Kirkwood, 14, of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County; Rosemary Munoz, 15, of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Ventura; Nathan Llorin, 18, of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme; Danielle Connor, 15, of the Boys & Girls Club Greater Conejo Valley; Giselle Felix, 15, of the Boys & Girls Club of Simi Valley; and Gabriela Santos, 14, of the Santa Maria Valley Boys & Girls Clubs Railroad Unit. All of the above representatives should be congratulated on their tremendous accomplishments as their respective clubs' Youth of the Year representatives.

Judges for this year’s competition hailed from all over the coastal area. The 2017 Youth of the Year judges were Dominic Palera of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department (Santa Maria); James Vigdor, operations/EHS manager for Arconic Fastening Systems (Simi Valley); Randy Weiss, corporate social responsibility officer for Union Bank (Santa Barbara); Robin Palmer, inventor for CLU HUB 101 (Westlake Village); and June Salin, partner and co-creator for Manadoob (Oxnard).

Anyone interested in supporting the Youth of the Year program can contact development specialist Donna Reeves at 805.962.2382 or [email protected].

— Donna Reeves is a development specialist for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.