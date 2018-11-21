Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Serves Holiday Meals to Hundreds

Annual Thankgiving dinner functions as a reunion of sorts for organization that serves thousdans of youths

The tables were decorated for the fall season, adorned with place settings and pumpkins for friends and family who gathered to enjoy a meal.

The turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and homemade stuffing were ready to serve, along with dinner rolls, vegetables, pie, tasty cake and cookies.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara opened its doors to community members and provided its free, full-course Thanksgiving meal on Tuesday.

“Everything tastes amazing,” said Sonya Huerta, a 57-year Santa Barbara resident and member of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Alumni Association. “My kids came here, my grandkids come here, and it’s a tradition — it’s something we do every year.”

The organization served dinner to between 300 to 400 guests at the annual gathering, and an army of volunteers distributed the food.

“It’s everybody from the neighborhood,” said David McKeever, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara board president. “It’s a traditional meal, and the true meaning of Thanksgiving, everybody coming together and enjoying it.”

Local businesses helped make the dinner possible, and Montecito Bank & Trust was the featuring sponsor of the event and provided volunteers to help set up, serve food and clean up.

Santa Barbara-based Jordano’s and Oxnard-based The Berry Man donated food items, which were cooked by head chef Jason Banks and the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Alumni Association.

“We came to this location in 1947, and I think we have had a holiday dinner since then for families,” Laurie Leis, the organization’s executive director, said of the facility located on East Canon Perdido Street. “We don’t have to send out an invite. People know ahead of time.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara was established in 1938 with the mission to inspire young people, especially individuals who need the club the most, to reach their full potential as caring, productive and responsible people, according to the organization.

The club welcomes more than 2,000 kids ages 6 to 18 to after-school programs such as career and leadership development, year-round sports, free tutoring, and art and music classes.

“We have generations of families that come here,” Leis said. “One of the things that’s critical about our program — the Boys and Girls Club — it’s $40 a year. There’s nowhere in this town where you can get high-quality, after-school programming for $40 a year, and we provide hundreds and hundreds of scholarships.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.