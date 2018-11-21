Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, November 21 , 2018, 8:04 pm | Light Rain 62º

 
 
 
 

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Serves Holiday Meals to Hundreds

Annual Thankgiving dinner functions as a reunion of sorts for organization that serves thousdans of youths

Volunteers serve food Tuesday at free, full-course Thanksgiving meal hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara opened its doors to community members and provided its free, full-course Thanksgiving meal on Tuesday. Some 400 people attended the free event. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 21, 2018 | 6:02 p.m.

The tables were decorated for the fall season, adorned with place settings and pumpkins for friends and family who gathered to enjoy a meal.

The turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and homemade stuffing were ready to serve, along with dinner rolls, vegetables, pie, tasty cake and cookies. 

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara opened its doors to community members and provided its free, full-course Thanksgiving meal on Tuesday.

“Everything tastes amazing,” said Sonya Huerta, a 57-year Santa Barbara resident and member of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Alumni Association. “My kids came here, my grandkids come here, and it’s a tradition — it’s something we do every year.”

The organization served dinner to between 300 to 400 guests at the annual gathering, and an army of volunteers distributed the food.

“It’s everybody from the neighborhood,” said David McKeever, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara board president. “It’s a traditional meal, and the true meaning of Thanksgiving, everybody coming together and enjoying it.” 

Local businesses helped make the dinner possible, and Montecito Bank & Trust was the featuring sponsor of the event and provided volunteers to help set up, serve food and clean up.

Santa Barbara-based Jordano’s and Oxnard-based The Berry Man donated food items, which were cooked by head chef Jason Banks and the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Alumni Association.

“We came to this location in 1947, and I think we have had a holiday dinner since then for families,” Laurie Leis, the organization’s executive director, said of the facility located on East Canon Perdido Street. “We don’t have to send out an invite. People know ahead of time.”

People crowd into a facility on Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara on Tuesday for free, full-course Thanksgiving meal hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
People crowd into a facility on Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara on Tuesday for free, full-course Thanksgiving meal hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara was established in 1938 with the mission to inspire young people, especially individuals who need the club the most, to reach their full potential as caring, productive and responsible people, according to the organization.

The club welcomes more than 2,000 kids ages 6 to 18 to after-school programs such as career and leadership development, year-round sports, free tutoring, and art and music classes.

“We have generations of families that come here,” Leis said. “One of the things that’s critical about our program — the Boys and Girls Club — it’s $40 a year. There’s nowhere in this town where you can get high-quality, after-school programming for $40 a year, and we provide hundreds and hundreds of scholarships.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Volunteers serve food Tuesday at free, full-course Thanksgiving meal hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Volunteers serve food Tuesday at free, full-course Thanksgiving meal hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 